Steamboat Art Museum to hold visual writing event

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Art Museum will host its second annual writing competition, “Ekphrasis 2019,” a visual writing event. Writers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate by visiting the museum’s current exhibit, “Looking West: An Exhibition featuring Works by American Women Artists,” choosing a piece from 150 paintings and sculptures and writing a story, prose or poetry inspired by that piece, up to 750 words.

Submission deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, July 19. The event is free for museum members and youth and $15 for non-members. An Awards and Readings Reception will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the museum. Awards include cash prizes and gift certificates. To enter and for full information, visit steamboatartmuseum.org.