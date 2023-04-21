Steamboat Art Museum announce newest exhibition coming this spring

The Steamboat Art Museum will bring in sculptures and paintings inspired by the ranches and big skies of the West as well as the wilds of Africa for the museum’s upcoming summer exhibition, “Coming Full Circle: T. D. Kelsey and Julie Oriet,” showing from May 26 to Sept. 2.

According to a news release, the incoming exhibit will highlight Kelsey’s sculptures, alongside the paintings of his wife.

Both artists grew up on ranches in Montana, and Kelsey’s early professions include rodeo and all things horses, in addition to being a crop duster and eventually a commercial pilot for United Airlines, yet he was still drawn to sculpture.

His travel experiences have expanded his subject matter to include wildlife of every continent, and Kelsey’s work features an impressionistic style that lends energy and emotion to his sculptures, as he has many commissioned pieces on display across the country.

At the same time, Oriet’s pastel and oil paintings demonstrate an impressionistic take on her subjects, which are mostly the vast landscapes of Montana. As a young girl growing up on a ranch, she kept a sketchbook ready to record the landscape and animals around her. She also has travelled the world, adding to her knowledge of landscape and wildlife.

Kelsey and Oriet’s extensive travels over the years will be highlighted in the exhibit, along with their return to Montana. Also featured in SAM’s Cole Verploeg Youth Gallery will be an educational exploration of the creation of sculpture and the Lost Wax process.

There will be an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. June 2. For more, SteamboatArtMuseum.org .