Steamboat area gets hit by back-to-back snow storms

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Snow is coming — soon — and could be moderate to heavy at times throughout the day and into Monday evening, said Kris Sanders, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

The snow will get lighter around midnight and continue into Tuesday morning, ending about midday Tuesday.

Sanders predicted about 6 to 8 inches in the mountain foothills, and about 4 to 6 inches in town.

“So this could be quite a nice storm, with the dense snow on Monday followed by substantially fluffier snow after the front passes,” wrote Mike Weissbluth, Steamboat Springs-based weather forecaster on his Sunday forecast at snowalarm.com. “I would expect 5 to 10 inches by the Tuesday morning report with another 1 to 4 inches during the day, which would be reported on Wednesday morning.”

Monday’s storm will be followed by another storm approaching Thursday evening, Sanders said, bringing a good possibility for snow as the calendar flips into 2021.

Before then, depending on just how much the clouds clear out, Wednesday’s temperatures will “struggle to get out of the teens,” Sanders said. Wednesday’s forecast also calls for some patchy fog before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The lows Tuesday night and Wednesday night are likely to drop below zero.

“Trailing energy will force an additional cold front through our area Tuesday night,” Weissbluth wrote. “So Wednesday will be a cold and dry day with high temperatures on the hill in the single digits and in the teens in town, which is about 10 or so degrees below the Bob Adams Airport average of 26 degrees.”

The New Year’s Eve snow will be lighter, Sanders said, with the storm less strong and more of a “quick hitter.”

Accumulation is forecast to just be a few inches and primarily at higher elevations.

“It’s remarkable how many times we have had snow observed during New Year’s Eve, and we will once again as we enter 2021,” Weissbluthnoted. “The storm looks disorganized in the weather forecast models as it sinks across the Great Basin on Thursday, but it currently looks like it will stay organized enough for light snow from around Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.”

That storm should be gone by Friday, Sanders said.

The low on New Year’s Eve is forecast around 4 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, with a partly sunny New Year’s Day and a high near 25 degrees.

Looking further ahead, Steamboat “may get clipped by something next week,” Sanders said. “It’s definitely an active forecast.”

