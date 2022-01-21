Steamboat appoints members to Yampa Valley Housing Authority board
Steamboat Springs City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, Jan. 19, to appoint several community members to the Yampa Valley Housing Authority.
Cole Hewitt, Kathi Meyer, Roger Ashton and Robert Roetzel will all serve on the board until Dec. 31, 2024. Catherine Carson will serve until Dec. 31, 2023.
The council’s three longest-serving members — Robin Crossan, Michael Buccino and Heather Sloop — all sit alongside the three Routt County commissioners in the appointing committee, meaning they decide who sits on the group’s board.
The board, which is publicly funded, works to build affordable housing projects across the Yampa Valley. Most notably, the board is tasked with designing and building the Brown Ranch, the future 536-acre property west of Steamboat Springs gifted to the housing authority as an option for a village of affordable housing.
