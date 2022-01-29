Steamboat applying for low-income grant to help replace Dream Island water

Steamboat Springs has applied for a grant to replace a water main at Dream Island Apartments. l John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today file photo



Steamboat Springs will apply for a grant worth up to $600,000 from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to complete the replacement of the Dream Island Water Main, which is owned by the city but services the residents of Dream Island Mobile Home Park and Dream Island Apartments on the west side of Steamboat Springs.

The grant is specifically meant to service low-income residents, so the city will have to survey Dream Island residents to ensure that at least 51% of them meet the low-income threshold.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 31 and ending Feb. 14, anyone with questions or input about the project is invited to review the grant application and provide their input. The application is available at Steamboat Springs City Hall, which is locate at 137 Tenth Street.

In a written report to city council, public works director Jon Snyder said the project is necessary to ensure safe and clean drinking water for the residents of Dream Island.

If the city gets the grant, they expect to spend $1.8 million of city money, with the $600,000 from the state completing the project.

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.