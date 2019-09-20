Steamboat among top Colorado Airbnb destinations this summer

Steamboat ranked eighth in Colorado for the most popular destinations for Airbnb vacation rentals, according to booking data from the popular short-term rental site. Hosts collected $3.7 million from guests, some of which goes to the city through sales and accommodation taxes.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs was the eighth-most popular Airbnb destination in Colorado this summer.

A total of 22,800 guests stayed in the area from May 24 through Sept. 2, according to booking data from the popular short-term rental site.

Hosts who rented out rooms or entire homes in Steamboat through the company collected $3.7 million this summer. Airbnb allows hosts to keep 97% of what they charge, according to company policy.

Steamboat also was among the top Airbnb destinations in 2018, with more than 54,600 guests staying at local residences and bringing in $10 million for hosts.

There are about 3,018 active short-term rentals in the Steamboat Springs area, according to AirDNA, a website dedicated to short-term rental market data. That is an increase of about 200 from 2018.

Hosts charge an average of $339 per night, according to the site.

Revenue from Airbnb rentals helps the city as well as the residents who rent out their homes.

Since 2016, the vacation rental company has collected a city sales tax on behalf of local hosts. That is a change from the previous system, which mandated hosts to register for a sales tax permit and remit the tax to the city.

City tax officials have seen an improvement in compliance with the new system because hosts did not always register or remit on their own.

According to the current mandates, Airbnb rentals within city limits pay a 9.4% sales tax to the city, county and state. That includes a 1% accommodations tax.

Multiplying the hosts’ income with the city’s 4% sales tax and 1% accommodations tax indicates the city received about $185,000 in revenue from Airbnbs this summer.

Rentals within the Local Marketing District, which encompasses most of the residence near Steamboat Resort and in the downtown area, pay an additional a 2% accommodations tax. That money goes to an air program, which helps to bring more direct flights to the Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

