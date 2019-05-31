Steamboat Amazing Race registration is open until Saturday, June 1

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 2019 Steamboat Amazing Race, an annual fundraiser benefiting the youth mentoring programs of Partners in Routt County, will be held June 22 and registration for the event is will be open until Saturday, June 1.

Over 50 teams of two will race around Steamboat during the Amazing Race, tackling various mental, physical and skill-based challenges and competing for prizes valued over $1,000. Teams get to experience the best of local Steamboat from the mountain to Old Town, with a post-race lunch party to celebrate.Visit AmazingRaceSteamboat.org to sign up.