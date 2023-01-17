Steamboat Alpine ski team dominates Loveland event

The Steamboat Springs High School Alpine ski team assembles for a photo during a competition at Loveland on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Monica Niedermeier/Courtesy photo

The Steamboat Springs High School Alpine ski team made the trip to Loveland on Friday, Jan. 13, for a full day of ski racing.

As a team, the Steamboat men won the event with five Sailors finishing in the top 10, including senior Colin Kagan who finished second overall with a 1 minute, 36 second time for his two runs.

For the women, Steamboat sophomore Emma McHaffie led the charge for the Sailors with a third-place finish and a 1:42.08 race time. The women took second as a team.

Head coach Ryan Seyedian says the team is right on track to qualify for the state slalom competition.

Next up for the Sailors is the home competition at Howelsen Hill on Thursday, Jan. 19, starting with the women’s first run at 10 a.m.

Loveland Results

Friday, Jan. 13

Men’s Team Results: 1. Steamboat Springs 175.00 points. 2. Aspen 163.00. 3. Summit 161.00. 4. Evergreen 146.00. 5. Platte Canyon 140.00.

Women’s Team Results: 1. Aspen 175.00. 2. Steamboat Springs 167.00. 3. Evergreen 156.00. 4. Summit 153.00. 5. Platte Canyon 144.00.

Men’s Top 10: 1. Stanley Buzek, S, 1:31.11. 2. Colin Kagan, SS, 1:36.78. 3. Forman Sasha, A, 1:37.89. 4. Michael Cheek, S, 1:39.03. 5. Erik Sandvik, SS, 1:41.96. 6. Dawson Holmes, SS, 1:42.63. 7. Seth Montgomery, S, 1:44.40. 8. James Stokes, A, 1:45.36. 9. Nolan Laird, SS, 1:51.59. 10. Tomas Niedermeier, SS, 1:52.49.

Women’s Top 10: 1. Cate Simpson, A, 1:39.55. 2. Sienna Hendrickson, A, 1:40.82. 3. Emma McHaffie, SS, 1:42.08. 4. Lexi Ornstein, E, 1:45.13. 5. Chloe Smith, A, 1:45.93. 6. Madeline Hicks, A, 1:46.02. 7. Audra Gowdy, SS, 1:47.12. 8. Kinsley Jacobson, SS, 1:47.18. 9. Kristiana Stoyano, S, 1:49.04. 10. Claire Jackson, S, 1:50.96.

