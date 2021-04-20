 Steamboat 7th grade football team finishes season undefeated, COVID free | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat 7th grade football team finishes season undefeated, COVID free

Shelby Reardon
  

The Steamboat Springs seventh-grade football team finished the season undefeated and COVID-19 free. After a pair of scrimmages, the team won 25-0 at home against Craig and then traveled to win 19-0 over East Grand. Coached by Marco Cuevas and Travis Bryant, team members included Reece Hoy, Frank Boice, Cooper Simmons, Daniel McLaughlin, Ben Castor, Tanner Cobb, Thomas Krupp, Achilles Cornwell, Cohen Vanderbosch, Scott Kane, Jace Bene, Dylan Antonio, Kenny Orce, Wyatt O'Neill, Lyle Henninger, Lloyd Warren, Carlos Rosaldo, Wyatt Hammer, Weston Worley, Hunter Kirby, Lucas Krupp, Jackson Hammond-Furst, Abbot Gautreaux, Aaron Ramos Chaves and Ike Aelexander. (Joel Cobb/courtesy)

 

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

