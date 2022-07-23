10-year-old from Steamboat takes third at Spring Creek Memorial 5K

Issac Weinberg dashes down the final straightaway to finish third in the 5K race of the Spring Creek Memorial Trail Run on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Isaac Weinberg, a 10-year-old student at Strawberry Park Elementary School, left everything he had on the 5K course at the annual Spring Creek Memorial Trail Run on Saturday, July 23.

The races were part of the Steamboat Springs running series, and maybe one of the most impressive of Weinberg’s young running career.

Amongst a sea of teenagers and adults, at the front of the pack was Weinberg, who finished the 5K third overall at 22 minutes, 20 seconds.

Weinberg came with his father Glen, who also ran the race but came in nearly three minutes behind his son.

Glen said he was proud of his son but knew Isaac had it in him all along.

“I’m not surprised,” Glen said. “He runs with us, he loves it and he just hauls.”

Isaac crossed the finish line and took several minutes to catch his breath, showing just how hard he had pushed himself to finish so quickly.

Steven Boyton, 30, on his way to finish second overall in the 9.5 mile loop course of the Spring Creek Memorial trail run on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Fans at the finish line were struck by his performance and almost questioned if he was competing in the race. They simply could not believe a boy so young would string together such an incredible run.

Isaac was happy with his time, and he explained that he has been running at a high volume for a couple years now.

“I started inside the quarantine because I had nothing to do, and I just kinda got into it,” he said.

The Spring Creek Memorial Trail Run consisted of two races — a 9.5 mile loop course and the 5K.

Race Director Cara Marrs looks forward it every year, as the run has become one of her favorites in the running series.

Runners begin the 5K race at the Spring Creek Memorial Trail Run on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

“It’s one of the most popular trails in town and also one of the prettiest, so I love it,” Marrs said.

The race was originally started by Ken Brenner, whose sister Patty Brenner Hagberg was killed by a truck on the lower part of the Spring Creek Trail in 1991. The run’s purpose is to both honor Hagberg and remind the community about sharing multi-purpose use trails and being cautious in these public spaces.

The winner of the 9.5 mile run was 41-year-old Jordan Jones, who completed the race in 1:09:12.

Marrs stressed the difficulty of this course and how wild it is for runners to be completing it so quickly. There are roots and rocks at every step and areas where the runners have to leap over logs and other obstructions.

This race is one of the most fun for the runners in the series and has been a staple for 30 years.

“It’s a great tradition, this race, and we typically don’t have a problem with anything,” Marrs said. “It’s a race that always has a really good feel about it, and we’re just thankful for everybody that comes out and all of our sponsors, and we always have good giveaways at this race. It’s fun.”

Jordan Jones finishes in first place in the 9.5 mile run of the Spring Creek Memorial Trail Run on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Results

9.5 mile run

1. Jordan Jones 1:09:12. 2. Steven Boyton 1:10:55. 3. Colin Rooney 1:13:24. 4. Adrian Walsh 1:14:08. 5. Callie Cooper 1:18:24. 6. Pearson Alspach 1:19:48. 7. Guy McKhann 1:20:20. 8. Nathaniel Orders 1:22:12. 9. Britt Dick 1:22:50. 10. Sarah Groenwald 1:24:45. 11. Tom Krabacher 1:25:15. 12. Dan Oconnell 1:25:38. 13. Christopher Knott 1:25:59. 14. Xavier Knott 1:26:02. 15. Ginger Johnston 1:28:39. 16. Reall Regan 1:28:40. 17. Bryce Sullivan 1:30:04. 18. Jeremy Browning 1:30:08. 19. Sean Corley 1:30:32. 20. Madeleine Murray 1:30:37. 21. Nathan Grivy 1:30:42. 22. Skylar Weir 1:31:06. 23. Walter Magill 1:31:28. 24. Cody Heartz 1:31:57. 25. Emily Waters 1:33:38. 26. Nick Christensen 1:34:15. 27. Wendy Zuck 1:35:40. 28. Mark Zuck 1:36:27. 29. Scott Wappes 1:38:13. 30. Tara Wernig 1:38:24. 31. Scott Minnig 1:39:36. 32. Tony Urbick 1:41:46. 33. Steve Gifford 1:42:02. 34. Robert Felinczak 1:42:10. 35. Jonathan Hayek 1:42:41. 36. David Selden 1:43:06. 37. Kirsten Thomas 1:43:30. 38. Nicole Olexa 1:44:10. 39. Jeff May 1:44:25. 40. Randi St John 1:46:21. 41. Ashton Leinen 1:47:20. 42. Nicole Campbell 1:47:26. 43. Gina Hudson 1:47:38. 44. Helen Shine 1:48:30. 45. Bode Rhodes 1:49:20. 46. Margo Boatner 1:53:39. 47. Brian Elliott 1:54:06. 48. Elizabeth Diamond 1:56:09. 49. Ciara Quigley 1:58:54. 50. Kelly Heatly 1:59:49. 51. Brandon Halvorson 2:01:14. 52. Jane Sindell 2:05:55. 53. Ashley Walker 2:06:01. 54. Andi Mackie 2:08:31. 55. Sylvia Wappes 2:09:40. 56. Sarah Krakoff 2:14:24. 57. Nancy Roberts 2:17:10. 58. Nora McKay 2:21:14. 59. Colin Campbell 2:21:32. 60. Ira Haynie 2:25:36. 61. Kim Phillips 2:29:49. 62. Maribeth Oscamou 2:29:51. 63. Gary Cottage 2:32:03. 64. Paula Murray 2:38:35. 65. Stacy Olson 2:50:01

5K run

1. Tristan Thrasher 21:07. 2. Autumn Oslowski 22:04. 3. Isaac Weinberg 22:20. 4. Jeremiah Kelley 22:21. 5. Arthur Rinker 22:37. 6. Rocke Weinberg 0:22:38. 7. Eddie Rogers 22:58. 8. Conor Devin 23:31. 9. Caleb Walker 23:38. 10. Sam Kaiser 23:40. 11. Keira King 23:54. 12. Erik Lobeck 25:07. 13. Glen Weinberg 25:15. 14. Georgia Bishop 25:16. 15. Grace Olexa 25:17. 16. Chloe King 25:45. 17. Kiri May 25:49. 18. Dixie Barnes 26:19. 19. Everett Baldwin 26:21. 20. Langdon Devin 26:30. 21. Noah Emery 27:29. 22. Ryder Green 27:31. 23. Jessica Devin 28:10. 24. Naigel Walker 28:27. 25. Charley Barnes 28:43. 26. Brianne Haagenson 28:53. 27. Alena Rossi 29:48. 28. Tracy Stoddard 29:51. 29. Gigi Lobeck 29:52. 30. Lukas Sheets 29:53. 31. Lise Sparks 30:19. 32. Joseph Grimstad 30:31. 33. Beatrice Bishop 31:11. 34. Suzy Magill 31:15. 35. Kellen O’Connell 32:46. 36. Amy Schneider-OConnell 32:47. 37. Alison McMahon 33:11. 38. Stacey Bowers 33:24. 39. John Andres 33:26. 40. Kristin Bishop 33:38. 41. Tracy Walker 33:44. 42. Ramona May 34:55. 43. Barbara Carlson 34:56. 44. Phineas Walters 35:30. 45. Lauren Hewitt 35:34. 46. Darcy Walters 35:40. 47. Ridge Barnes 36:58. 48. Wesley Grimstad 38:04. 49. Cole Hewitt 38:12. 50. Karen Selden 38:50. 51. Larry Handing 39:17. 52. Gina Marchese 40:16. 53. Patti Stanley 41:12. 54. Donna Way 41:26. 55. Violet Brodman 42:25. 56. Nissa Brodman 42:28. 57. Susan Hollon 42:52. 58. Sarah Briones 43:24. 59. Michelle Barnes 43:26. 60. Phuong Walker 44:49. 61. Sheryl Kelley 46:03. 62. Jane-Claire Pendleton 46:43. 63. Lizzy Pendleton 46:44. 64. Stacey Lane 46:58. 65. Sharron Hunt 50:07. 66. Elizabeth LeGrand 51:47. 67. Jane Grimstad 54:21. 68. Robert Grimstad 54:24. 69. Matt Forsyth 1:19:51.

