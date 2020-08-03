Stealing street signs: The Record for Sunday, Aug. 2

Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020

2:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a suspicious person at a convenience store in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. The clerk was concerned because a male party was hanging out and making strange comments in the store. Officers asked the man to leave.

3:24 a.m. Steamboat officers were called to a report of criminal mischief at Pine Street and Crawford Avenue. Some young adults were attempting to steal street signs. The group fled when officers arrived, leaving the signs behind. Officers were able to return the signs to their proper places.

7:29 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a woodland fire in the 21900 block of Forest Service Road 42 in Clark.

8:11 a.m. Officers discovered a trash can torn through by a bear in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers issued a citation to the business.

1:32 p.m. Officers on patrol spotted a dog off its leash in the 40 block of Maple Street. The owner received a citation.

3:37 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motorist assist at mile marker 142 along U.S. Highway 40.

3:58 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman who had lost contact with her husband who was on his way to a job in the Steamboat area. The woman called back to say she had gotten in touch with him.

7:19 p.m. Officers responded to a grocery store in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue after an out-of-town visitor refused to wear a mask in the store. The man had left before officers arrived.

11 p.m. Officers were called to a fight in the 800 block of Broad Street. Two intoxicated, female friends got into an argument that turned physical. One went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Total incidents: 40

Steamboat officers had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.