Stealing beer: The Record for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Thursday, May 14, 2020

7:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to mediate an argument between roommates who were fighting about keeping the house clean in the 500 block of Mountain Village Circle.

9:04 a.m. A man called police after receiving a package that was not addressed to him in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:01 a.m. Police received a report of someone walking along the railroad tracks at Shield Drive and 13th Street. The person was gone by the time officers arrived.

11:39 a.m. Police were called about a man who allegedly stole a couple of beers from a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. Officers issued him a citation.

2:12 p.m. Employees of a grocery store called police to kick out a customer who has repeatedly stolen from the business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

9:08 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident at Routt County Road 7 and Forest Service Road 900 in Yampa.

10:03 p.m. Police received a complaint about loud music from a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

10:24 p.m. Police were called about two bears in a dumpster in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage.

Total incidents: 41

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

