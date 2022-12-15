Staying sober during the holidays can be hard. Here’s where to find events, community in Steamboat. 

The holidays are filled with more excuses than usual to enjoy a drink with friends. December can be a tough time for the sober community or those looking to spend some time without a glass in their hand.

Thankfully, there is a growing group of people who are sober or sober curious in the Yampa Valley and a full calendar of events at which they won’t be pressured to drink.

Chris Ray, a peer recovery specialist at The Health Partnership and a member of SoBoat, plays a huge role in bolstering the sober community in Routt County. He said providing a safe space and support is more important than ever during the holiday season.

“A lot of people, in a ski town, will feel distanced from their family both emotionally, and physically,” Ray said. “To provide a found-family atmosphere for people can be super powerful. For everybody to know they’re not alone in this. A lot of us are transplants, a lot of us are away from family, we’re working in high-stress environments.”

Ray said the local sober community is growing, recently reaching 1,000 members of SoBoat, or Sober Steamboat on Facebook .

Anyone can join the group, which serves as a way for people to connect and help each other.

“We have kind of been teetering around 700-800 for a while,” Ray said. “We grow that purposely and systematically and try to use attraction, not promotion. We really want people that are interested in it to find us. That’s another resource for people.”

The Health Partnership just hired a peer specialist in Craig, so there will soon be more events in Moffat County, as well, including an upcoming sledding excursion.

Weekly events

Energy and Inclusion Yoga at Steamboat Fit

Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m.

Sign up: SteamboatFit.com

Dec. 21 – Chris Ray

Dec. 28 – Special Guest

The weekly offering is for all communities in recovery, including those with substance abuse disorder, those in the LGBTQ+ community, those struggling with mental health, and more.

Phoenix workouts at Steamboat Strength and Conditioning

8:30 a.m. Mondays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:15 p.m. Saturdays

These workouts are free to anyone who has been sober for 48 hours. The Phoenix is a sober active community based in Denver that has helped more than 56,000 people since its inception in 2006. Steamboat Strength and Conditioning has been home to Phoenix workouts since 2018.

Rowdy Recovery

4-6 p.m. Thursdays

West End Sports Grill

Social hours include food specials and games

One-time events

Screening of “Elf”

7:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19

Wildhorse 6 Stadium Cinema

For reservations, contact cray@ncchealthpartnership.org , 970-761-5085

Sledding in Craig

3:30-4:30 p.m., Dec. 30

North Park

Bring your own sled for a fun winter weather adventure. It’s all downhill from here!

Other community events

Free health insurance open enrollment support

5-8 p.m, Jan. 10

Old Town Hot Springs

Steamboat Little Givers – caroling at Casey’s Pond

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18

Dusky Grouse

CHOW – Culinary Hospitality Outreach Wellness

2 p.m., Tuesdays

Dusky Grouse

A mental wellness meeting focused on those in the hospitality industry.

Out Here Yoga

4:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16

Donation-based class to benefit Advocates of Routt County, followed by a community circle at 5:30 p.m.

Out Here Yoga

6 p.m., Wed. Dec. 21

Donation-based class to benefit Advocates of Routt County.

Out Here Yoga power flow

Noon, Dec. 26

Donation-based class to benefit Advocates of Routt County.

