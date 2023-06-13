Statewide e-bike rebates for lower-income residents kick off in August

The Colorado Energy Office released details last week for a new statewide e-bike rebate program for moderate- and low-income Colorado residents, with rebates ranging from $500 to $1,100 to purchase an e-bike from a qualified retailer.

To ensure all eligible Coloradans have an opportunity to apply for an e-bike rebate, applications will open one week each month starting in August and run though at least January 2024 or until funds run out, according to Ari Rosenblum, energy office public information officer. Qualifying individuals will need to submit proof of income and Colorado residency, and applicants will be selected randomly to receive the rebate after each application round closes.

Additional rebates will be available for e-cargo and adaptive e-bikes. The program currently is soliciting applications from interested e-bike retailers statewide.

More information on this Community Access to Electric Bicycle Rebate Program is available at Energyoffice.colorado.gov/ebike-rebates . Eligible Coloradans will be able to apply for the rebate through an online application available on the CEO website.

Energy office Executive Director Will Toor said a major reason behind the program is that transportation is a leading source of greenhouse gas pollution in Colorado and a major contributor of dangerous ground-level ozone-forming pollutants.

“These rebates will ensure this wonderful form of clean transportation is more accessible to Coloradans at every income level,” Toor said.

Selected applicants will receive a rebate voucher that they can redeem at a participating retailer for a discount at the time of an e-bike purchase. Income eligibility is based on the area median income in each county.

“Considering that household motor-vehicle trips are one of the biggest drivers of transportation emissions in the country, using e-bikes instead of cars can have a huge positive impact on air quality and emissions,” said Sarah Thorne, energy office transportation team senior program manager. “Nearly 60% of household motor-vehicle trips in the U.S. are six miles or less, and 75% are 10 miles or less, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. E-bikes are a great car alternative for those trips.”

Rosenblum said the state agency hopes to fund some 6,500 e-bike rebates through this beginning program.