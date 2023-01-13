Statewide decline in home sales surpasses that seen in metro Denver last year
Declining affordability due to higher interest rates pressured housing markets across Colorado
Denver Post
Single-family home sales declined by a fifth and condo and townhome sales were down by 23% in Colorado last year, while price increases softened and the inventory of properties available for sale surged, according to a monthly update from the Colorado Association of Realtors.
The number of single-family home sales in Colorado fell from 97,864 in 2021 to 78,091 in 2022, a decline of 20.2%, as the weight of higher interest rates took their toll on affordability The number of condos and townhomes sold last year fell 23.3% to 24,732. Comparing December to December, both home and condo sales were down by about 42%, a sign that downward momentum in sales was intensifying as the year came to a close.
“To say this was a strange year for housing would be the largest understatement I could say about housing. What started out as another year of record-breaking price increases and buyers getting slaughtered, ended as a year where sellers saw values flip, buyers began getting concessions, price drops and double the inventory to choose from,” said Colorado Springs-area Realtor Patrick Muldoon in comments accompanying the report.
Of the state’s 64 counties, only three — Hinsdale, Costilla and Alamosa — saw an increase in single-family home sales in December compared to a year earlier; four saw no change. Among counties with five or more sales last month, volume declines ranged from 16.7% in Grand County to 85% in Pitkin County. The sales decline in metro Denver for single-family homes was 18.5%, below the statewide decline.
