DENVER — Three Routt County wrestlers stay alive in the winners’ bracket going into Friday night’s competition.

The second round of consolation finals for classes 2A and 3A are slated for 5 p.m. at the Pepsi Center in Denver with the semifinals following shortly after at 6:45 p.m.

Hayden freshman Dylan Zimmerman, 113, won by fall over Buena Vista’s Isaac Hutchings in 54 seconds. Zimmerman will face Rye sophomore Michael Atencio in the semifinals.

Hayden’s Hunter Planansky, 182, pinned Wray sophomore Ty Hardesty in 1:13 and will face Ignacio junior Cesar Pedregon in the semifinals.

Soroco senior Jace Logan, 170, pinned Fowler junior Orin Carnes Fall in 2:34 and will face Burlington senior Braden Witzel in the semifinals.

Hayden senior Hunter Hatcher, 195, and Soroco senior Jesse Amrein, 195, fell in the quarterfinals and will have a chance at redemption in the consolation bracket, where they will fight for a third-place finish.

Hatcher will face Holly senior Abe Rosales, while Amrein will face Yuma junior Cayden Lynch.

Soroco sophomore Kody Logan, 145, won by fall over Monte Vista senior Zach Hindes in 32 seconds and will join Amrein as one of two Soroco competitors in the consolation bracket.

Hayden sophomores Kyler Campbell, 106 and Wyatt Murphy, 132, and senior Daylon Frentress, 120, fell in the first round of the consolation bracket and will not advance. Soroco junior Tristan Singer also saw the same fate in his first trip to state.

Moffat County

One wrestler stays alive in the winner’s bracket for class 3A Moffat County.

Junior Daniel Caddy, a state-returning competitor, will advance to the semifinal to face Valley sophomore Isaiah Rios after pinning Skyview’s Nabil Kargar in 3:56.

Moffat County junior Dagan White was pinned by Lamar senior Ethan Andrade and will face Jefferson freshman Daniel Soto in the second round of consolation.

Bulldog sophomore Hunter Fredrickson pinned La Junta sophomore Benny Diego Gonzalez to advance to the second round of consolation, while freshman Anthony Duran saw the end of his state run Friday morning. Duran lost to Lamar sophomore Sergio Mendoza by an 8-4 decision.

