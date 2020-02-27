State skiing day 1: Steamboat skiers crack top 20

Ella Pietras skis at a home race on Howelsen Hill on Jan. 31. She finished 34th in giant slalom at the state skiing championships at Beaver Creek on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In her first giant slalom run at Beaver Creek, Steamboat Springs High School senior Alex Blair posted the 15th-fastest time. Hours later, on her second run, Blair dropped more than a second but so did everyone else. After day one of the state skiing championships, she is 19th among girls giant slalom skiers.

Not far behind her, Annika Ort earned 24th, while Emily Schneider and Ella Pietras took 33rd and 34th, respectively.

In the boys giant slalom race, two Steamboat skiers made the top 20, according to live timing. Kai Scott blazed down run one at Beaver Creek in 1 minute, 9.93 seconds, good for 13th. His second run was slower, putting him in 20th.

Sam Clyncke did the opposite. His first run had him in 21st. Trimming three seconds, Clyncke had the 15th-fastest time of the second run, putting him in 16th. Alden Wade was the next best Sailors’ finisher, taking 37th.

“The entire team made adjustments after the first run and skied much stronger second runs. The field was the most competitive and deep field I have seen in five years at state,” said head coach Mike Farny in an email. “Every racer on the hill was an outstanding skier. We just didn’t get off to a good start, skiing too conservatively on the first run and not being able to make up enough time on the second run.”

In the afternoon Nordic races, junior Wyatt Mortenson was Steamboat’s best skater. He ended the mass start classic race in 10th with a time of 15 minutes, 39.1 seconds.

Behind him, Caleb Haack finished in 21st, while Jaydon Fryer picked up 23rd. Alex Colby, Gabe Rabanal and Mitch Meissner all snuck into the top 30.

The girls were paced by senior Maggi Congdon, who finished 16th with a time of 19:15.3. Sophomore Catcher Weynand cracked the top 30, taking 28th with a time of 20:21.4.

Jade Henderson earned 41st, with teammates Claire Bohmer, Margaret Redfern and Anne Hager all finishing within 10 seconds of each other.

Giant slalom

Girls: 1. Samantha Edelman, Aspen, 2:14.56. 2. Berit Frischholz, Battle Mountain, 2:14.97. 3. Jenna Blatchford, Evergreen, 2:16.4. 19. Alex Blair, SS, 2:22.01. 24. Annika Ort, SS, 2:24.02. 33. Emily Schneider, SS, 2:25.55. 34. Ella Pietras, SS, 2:25.67. 52. Eliza Fox, SS, 2:30.27. 54. Tess Clyncke, SS, 2:30.67. 56. Annmarie Hackworthy, SS, 2:30.81. 63. Marot Schmitz, SS, 2:34.03. 64. Audra Gowdy, SS, 2:34.26. 66. Olive Subr, SS, 2:34.73. 67. Allie VanNess, SS, 2:34.79. 84. Sophia Gowdy, SS, 2:38.43. 90. Caroline Baur, SS, 2:41.53.

Boys: 1. Toby Scarpella, Durango, 2:10.97. 2. Cole Pattison, Vail Mountain, 2:12.07. 3. Charlie Olsen, Aspen, 2:13.75. 16. Sam Clyncke, SS, 2:19.72. 20. Kai Scott, SS, 2:21.17. 37. Alden Wade, SS, 2:24.70. 49. Finn Dresen, SS, 2:28.62. 58. Erik Sandvik, SS, 2:31.35. 61. Dawson Holmes, SS, 2:31.86. 62. Tomas Niedermeier, SS, 2:32.04. 65. Fisher St. John, SS, 2:32.45. 69. Benton Sherman, SS, 2:33.02.

Nordic classic

Girls: 1. Elsie Weiss, A, 16:56.5. 2. Lola Villafranco, CR, 17:15. 3. Sylvia Brower, MP, 17:35.6. 16. Maggi Congdon, SS, 19:15.3. 28. Catcher Weynand, SS, 20:21.4. 41. Jade Henderson, SS, 22:27. 42. Claire Bohmer, SS, 22:32.1. 44. Margaret Redfern, SS, 22:35.8. 45. Anne Hager, SS, 22:38.1. 53. Emma Stewart, SS, 23:26.8.

Boys: 1. Anders Weiss, A, 14:33.6. 2. Taiga Moore, 14:47.3. 3. Alex Holinka, MP, 14:55.5. 10. Wyatt Mortenson, SS, 15:39.1. 21. Caleb Haack, SS, 16:37.9. 23. Jaydon Fryer, SS, 16:46.6. 25. Alex Colby, SS, 16:48.3. 26. Gabe Rabanal, SS, 16:51.2. 29. Mitche Meissner, SS, 17:00. 32. Noah Mortenson, SS, 17:20.9. 46. Jeremiah Kelley, SS, 18:14.6. 47. Chase Weynand, SS, 18:24.8. 48. Alden Wade, SS, 18:25.7. 61. Xander Dalke, SS, 18:52.4. 67. Max Hamilton, SS, 19:04.1.

