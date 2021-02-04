 State Sen. Donovan launches campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. Boebert | SteamboatToday.com
State Sen. Donovan launches campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. Boebert

State senator from Vail had been considering a bid in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District

Jesse Paul
The Colorado Sun
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis addresses a small crowd in May 2019 in Lionshead Village before signing a bill alongside Sen. Kerry Donovan and Rep. Dylan Roberts. Donovan and Roberts sponsored legislation that aims to decrease the cost of health insurance for mountain residents.

State Sen. Kerry Donovan on Wednesday filed paperwork launching her campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert next year.

Donovan, a Vail Democrat, made her 3rd Congressional District bid official by submitting a statement of candidacy to the Federal Election Commission. She had been exploring a potential 2022 congressional bid for weeks, citing Boebert’s tumultuous start in Washington, D.C.

Donovan joins a 3rd District Democratic primary field that includes Gregg Smith, a businessman and rancher who lives in Westcliffe, and Colin Wilhelm, a Glenwood Springs lawyer.

Colorado Politics first reported that Donovan filed FEC paperwork.

Donovan couldn’t be reached for comment on Wednesday. She is a former Vail town councilwoman who now serves as the state Senate president pro tempore.

