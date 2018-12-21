State park fees, camping reservations to change in Routt County in January

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As the new year hits, new reservation policies and increased fees will be implemented at state parks across Routt County.

Parks, fishing, hunting and camping fees will increase starting Jan. 1 across all of Colorado Parks and Wildlife's operations as part of the Future Generations Act, which was passed by the state Legislature.

Mark Lehman, acting park manager at Yampa River and Elkhead Reservoir state parks, said fees at state parks haven't increased at the same rate as the consumer price index.

"No one wants to pay more for essentially the same thing, but we're playing catch-up at this point," Lehman said. "I don't think we're going to have any fewer people that come out to our state parks, because I think the product that we offer certainly justifies the fees that we charge."

Lehman encouraged community members to reach out to local park offices with questions, concerns or comments on the new policies.

The rate at which camping fees will increase varies from park to park. To check out the new fees, visit CPW.state.co.us/placestogo/parks, select the park you're interested in and click "Fees."

"We looked around the community at what some of these private campgrounds are charging, and really, it's still a pretty good deal to camp in a state park," Lehman said.

Reservations

Steamboat Lake and Yampa River state parks will switch to a reservation-only system.

Though a reservation will be required, changes to the program will make it easier for some to reserve a campsite. Until the change, those who wanted to reserve a spot had to get their reservation in three days before their planned stay. Now, campers will be able to reserve a spot at Yampa and Steamboat Lake from six months in advance up until the day they plan to arrive.

"It gives our visitors a little more flexibility," Lehman said. "If you look at camping, 12, 20 or 30 years ago, people weren't making plans six months in advance like they do now. It's made it more difficult for people that like to fly by the seat of their pants and make plans on the fly. With that three-day window — especially if folks are coming from the Front Range and they're coming up to the Yampa or Steamboat Lake — they're kind of playing with fire in the sense that they may or may not have a spot to get into."

Parks and Wildlife also is eliminating the $10 fee associated with reserving a site.

"With that fee going away, it's a win-win," Lehman said. He added that the new system would streamline the reservation process and require less staff time to track reservations and check who is in which site.

Stagecoach State Park will remain reservation optional. Park Manager Craig Preston said the park will continue to sell available camping spaces to walk-ins, but the best chances of those spots being open will be for midweek campers.

"Most likely, similar to previous years, we will be full on reservations alone every weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day, but we've — for the most part — had availability during the week in that same timeframe," he said.

For boaters

In January, those boating in Colorado state parks will be required to purchase an aquatic nuisance species stamp. The stamp will cost $25 for residents and $50 for out-of-state visitors using motorized boats or sailboats.

Revenue from the stamps will go toward Parks and Wildlife efforts to preserve and manage invasive species in lakes, rivers and streams.

New parks pass option

Parks and Wildlife is introducing a new annual pass option: a $120 hangtag that is assigned to an individual but is transferable among vehicles.

Next year, those walking or biking into Routt County's parks also will need to purchase a $4 daily walk-in pass or carry proof of their annual pass when walking into the park. Preston said this could impact residents of Stagecoach who frequently use the park's trails, but other park managers said they don't expect to see as much of an effect.

Lehman said this is aimed to encourage those walking or biking on the trails to "pay to play" just as those coming into the park in motorized vehicles do.

Existing parks passes also will increase starting Jan. 1 at the following rates:

Individual daily passes increase from $3 to $4.

Daily vehicle passes increase from $7 to $8.

Affixed vehicle passes increase from $70 to $80 and from $35 per vehicle to $40 per vehicle for multi-vehicle passes.

Aspen Leaf passes for those older than 64 increase from $60 to $70 and from $30 per vehicle to $35 per vehicle for multi-vehicle passes.

Columbine passes for individuals with low income will remain at the current rate of $14 per year.

To reach Eleanor Hasenbeck, call 970-871-4210, email ehasenbeck@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @elHasenbeck.