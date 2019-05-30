State offers electric vehicle charging station grants to June 24

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Charge Ahead Colorado program at the Colorado Energy Office offers grants for electric vehicle charging stations on the Western Slope, and applications for the currently open grant cycle are due June 24.

Eligible applicants include public, private and nonprofit organizations such as local governments, school districts, state and federal agencies, apartment and condominium complexes, and businesses that own multi-vehicle parking facilities for fleet, public, employee or guest and visitor parking. Workplaces and multi-family housing complexes are highly encouraged to apply.

The grants provide 80 percent of costs or up to $9,000 for installation of a level two, multi-port charging station. More information is available at http://cleanairfleets.org/programs/charge-ahead-colorado or contact CEO program administrator Zach Owens at zachary.owens@state.co.us.