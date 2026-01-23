State of Snowpack community event Saturday
Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center invites the community to the fourth annual State of the Snowpack event set for 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 24) at Bud Werner Memorial Library Hall in Steamboat Springs
The educational and social event supports avalanche safety and honors the legacy of Steamboat Springs backcountry skier Drew Hyde, who died in an avalanche in March 2022 in the north fork of the Fish Creek drainage in Routt County.
Colorado Avalanche Information Center forecaster Jason Konigsberg will present about recent avalanche activity, what is driving current hazards, and key conditions and red flags to watch for as the winter backcountry season unfolds.
Organizers suggest a $10 donation at the door to support the Drew Hyde Memorial Scholarship Fund. The evening will include education, food, drinks and gear giveaways. Members of the nonprofit Friends of CAIC receive free entry, raffle ticket and two drink tickets.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/FriendsofCAIC.
