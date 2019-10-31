State launches new Colorado Digital ID, to be accepted in place of physical ID

LAKEWOOD — Gov. Jared Polis announced this week the launch of the Colorado Digital ID in the myColorado mobile app, the State of Colorado’s official mobile app. The Digital ID enables Coloradans to create an electronic version of their Colorado driver license or state identification card, and can be displayed on smartphones for proof of identification, age and address within the state.

The Colorado Digital ID is a secure, unique visual representation of what has traditionally been the legally accepted official physical format of a person’s identification.

“As technology evolves, I’m excited to make sure that government keeps up with the times. We are rapidly moving to support the use of mobile digital identity solutions that allow any of us to verify our identity and conduct business without the need to carry a plastic identification card,” Polis said.

Polis signed an executive order on Wednesday stating that the Colorado Digital ID shall be authorized, and may be accepted, as a legal form of personal identification for use in Colorado.

The Colorado business community will begin accepting the Digital ID, and state agencies are advised to accept it, beginning Dec. 1.

Colorado law enforcement agencies may continue to require physical forms of identification by members of the public in all law enforcement and public safety situations, so Coloradans should continue to take their physical ID wherever they go.

With the myColorado mobile app, Coloradans can also renew their driver license, receive notifications about important state news, securely store personal and payment information, and easily search for online state services in one place. Storage of vehicle registration and insurance cards in the myColorado Wallet is coming soon.

Coloradans may download the app to their smartphones via the Apple App Store or Google Play.