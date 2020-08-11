State health department issues air quality alert for Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment late Tuesday issued an air quality alert for Routt County due to the fires burning in Garfield County.
Air quality is approaching levels where healthy adults may experience serious health effects from prolonged exposure of at least 24 hours, according to the state health department.
When moderate to heavy smoke is present, residents are asked to try to remain indoors if possible, especially if they have heart disease, respiratory illnesses, are very young or are elderly. If visibility is less than 5 miles due to smoke, air quality has reached unhealthy levels.
Periods of moderate to heavy smoke will continue for areas to the east and northeast of the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek wildfires in Garfield County.
The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday. The affected areas include Routt, Eagle, northern Mesa, central and eastern Garfield, and eastern Rio Blanco counties.
