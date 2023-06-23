State Conference gives Routt County 4-H members a chance to lead, shine

On Friday, Routt County 4-H member Morgan Yeiser was making her way back home to Steamboat Springs from the 2023 State Conference where she was named the state vice president for Colorado State 4-H.

“I am really excited to lead this team and help them make it as awesome they can,” Yeiser said of her new position. “I’m also excited to see all the Colorado State 4-H members and see what they take away and learn from these conferences, and work with them to see their goals and help them accomplish everything that they set out to accomplish.”

Yeiser served as District 9 president last year and will be replaced in that position by Jason Heid, who is also from Routt County. District 9 includes Routt, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Pitkin, Garfield and Jackson counties. Heid, whose brother served before Yeiser, is also eager to assume his new role.

“It means I’m now officially a state officer,” Heid said. “It’s a lot of fun because you get to help other people see and learn what 4-H can offer and just help with the leadership conferences.”

Both announcements came this week at the 2023 State Conference, which was held at Colorado State University. Routt County had members at the conference, which drew more than 250 4-H members from around the state.

The conference includes workshops and social events for 4-H members, and Steamboat sent five members from its robotics team and four members of a livestock judging team.

“There’s a lot of value,” said Tim Bedell, a longtime 4-H member who is a senior at Soroco High School. “No. 1, you get to meet kids from all over the state, and you get to see a lot of different perspectives and a lot of different kids. You get to meet everybody that does all ranges of projects from shooting sports to livestock, and also you get to kind of see how business is conducted at the state level. The workshops are very educational, and you get to tour the CSU campus.”

This was Trevor Hagenbuch’s first state conference, and he said he enjoyed the workshops that introduced him to exchange programs offered through 4-H and the robotics workshops where he got to learn to code using Legos.

“We did a lot of workshops,” Hagenbuch said. “We only did one on that first day because it was decently late in the afternoon when we got there. The next day we did three whole workshops, and the next day we did two.”

The conference also gave the Routt County robotics and livestock judging teams their chance to shine.

In robotics, Jade Mathison from Routt County’s junior team took first place with a perfect run. Also, the intermediate team made up of Ben and Ryan Becker took first with a perfect run, and so did the senior team of Eva Reynolds and Ian Mclarney. Ben and Ryan Becker were also named grand champions with the best overall score and time.

In addition to the workshops, several events gave the 4-H members a taste of the CSU campus and a chance to interact with other 4-H members at social events — including dances.

“I thought it would be very interesting to go to the CSU campus before I start college,” said Joseph Elkinton, a Routt County 4-H member who was attending his first conference. “It was huge.”

The conference also provided the setting where the Routt County 4-H livestock judging team’s four members earned several top finishes in agricultural research, development and education.

As a team, Routt County finished first in the swine division, third in sheep/goats and fifth overall, just short of the third-place finish needed to qualify for the national competition later this summer.

“We have a pretty young team,” coach Rod Wille said. “All the kids that were on the team this year will be back next year, so that’s a definite positive for us.”

Emily Rossi collected a ninth-place overall finish and was Routt County’s top finisher in the cattle division with a seventh-place showing.

Olivia Rossi placed 10th overall with a fourth-place finish in sheep/goats and another fourth-place result in reasons. Makayla Iacovetto was fourth in swine, and Cecelia “CC” Gregory rounded out the team.