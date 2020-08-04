State attributes 110 cases of COVID-19 to Routt County, with 20 new positives in past 2 weeks

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County has had over 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks, according to data released Tuesday by the Routt County Public Health Department.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment defines 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks as low spread. Considering Routt County’s population of about 25,000, a low spread would mean seven cases over two weeks, a medium spread would be 13 cases over two weeks and a high spread would be 26 cases in a two-week period.

Three additional positive cases had been reported since Saturday, including a female in her 30s, a male in his 30s and a female in her 40s.

A female resident of The Haven assisted living facility in Hayden also tested positive. The woman, who was said to be in her 70s, was reported as being positive Aug. 3.

Routt County now has 110 total positive COVID-19 cases with six deaths. Six total positive cases have been reported at The Haven.

Positive case data from the state was compared with the county’s data over the weekend, according to the Routt County Public Health Department. Some confirmed cases had been removed from the county’s total as those were instead attributed to other Colorado counties and states. At the same time, the state added additional confirmed cases to the county’s tally.

Moving forward, the county’s policy will be to rely on data and verification from the state for final tallies in the county, according to local officials.

Routt County continues to struggle with reporting overall COVID-19 data due to limited staffing resources. The county is seeking to hire an epidemiologist at which time the county’s data will “be updated regularly,” according to officials.

A total of 6,736 tests have been conducted in the county. Officials did not know the number for pending tests Tuesday but indicated the state lab “is getting quicker in the turnaround.”

