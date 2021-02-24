State approves Routt County’s move to level yellow at 6 a.m. Friday
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved Routt County’s request to move to level yellow on the State’s COVID-19 dial Wednesday.
The county will move to level yellow at 6 a.m. Friday. Until then, level orange restrictions remain in effect. The move comes shortly after the Routt County Board of Health approved sending a letter to state health officials requesting the change earlier in the day.
Starting Friday, capacities in restaurants, non-critical manufacturing, gyms, fitness centers and indoor events and entertainment will increase to 50%, up from 25% under level orange. Capacity in offices will also increase to 50%, but remote work is still strongly encouraged.
