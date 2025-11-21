State announces grant to fund higher education opportunities in rural communities

Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Higher Education has announced $5.6 million in grant funding to implement an initiative designed to strengthen higher education in rural and underserved communities across the state, according to a news release from Polis’ office.

The Work-Based Learning Experiences in Higher Education bill — sponsored by Rep. Meghan Lukens, among other state lawmakers — provides opportunities for students to get involved with work-based education.

With the funding, the three-year pilot program also aims to “remove financial barriers” for students by authorizing work study funds to cover credit-bearing work-based learning opportunities, states the news release.

The program will also respond to disparities in intership access as well as establish data collection metrics to measure impact.

“Colorado’s rural areas face unique challenges, including limited access to educational resources, economic opportunities and support services,” said Dr. Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, in a statement. “Institutions serving these communities often operate with constrained budgets while serving populations with significant needs. These grants will provide critical support to help these institutions better serve their students.”