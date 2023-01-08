State agency increases roadway patrols during Steamboat Music Festival

The Colorado State Patrol is deploying additional patrols to ensure safe roadways in Northwest Colorado during the Steamboat Music Festival, which concludes Thursday, Jan. 12.

As part of a multi-agency effort, patrols will look out for dangerous driving like speeding, unsafe passing, impaired driving and other violations. More patrols will be out during this time to protect motorists and provide for safe travels to and from the festival.

For more, csp.colorado.gov .