State ag commissioner to speak at Colorado Mountain College virtual graduation May 15

Kate Greenberg, Colorado commissioner of agriculture, is the keynote speaker at Colorado Mountain College’s virtual commencement ceremony for the Steamboat Springs campus. The virtual commencement website will go live at noon on May 15.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Kate Greenberg, Colorado commissioner of agriculture, will address the Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs virtual commencement ceremony May 15.

This year’s commencement will be celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. Speeches at all the college’s campuses in Colorado were to be shared as part of a year-long celebration, through History Colorado and the Women’s Vote Centennial Commission, to honor the centennial of women’s suffrage and the doors of opportunity that opened following the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The original keynote speakers agreed to still participate virtually, by recording their speech for the virtual ceremony.

Greenberg was appointed to serve as Colorado’s first female commissioner of agriculture by Gov. Jared Polis in December 2018. As commissioner, Greenberg provides leadership and direction to the Colorado Department of Agriculture and its over 300 employees. Greenberg has worked in agriculture for more than 12 years, from farming to advocating for family farmers and ranchers through two federal farm bills.

The commencement website, commencement2020.coloradomtn.edu, will be open to the public and on view at least through the summer. Graduates are encouraged to pull together “watch parties” of friends and family members and to post photos to #cmcgrad2020 or colomtn.edu/gradphotos.