PHOTOS: STARS holds camp for visually impaired veterans

March 6, 2020

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — STARS of Steamboat Springs provides adaptive ski and snowboard lessons for clients with disabilities on the mountain at Steamboat Resort for youth and adults with autism, cognitive and physical disabilities and injured Veterans. The nonprofit organization held its second camp for visually impaired veterans at the beginning of March.

