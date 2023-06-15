STARS expands staff, gears up for Bike the Bowl event

Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports has expanded its staff with two new hires who are already making steps toward making Steamboat more inclusive for those with disabilities.

STARS has added Kyle Rosenberg as its new camps and outreach manager and Jillian Chamberlain as its American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter. Additionally, the organization has welcomed Savannah Sigala, a summer intern from the Rural Interpreter Skills Enhancement (RISE) Project at University of Northern Colorado.

STARS plans to contract its new ASL interpreter — a scarce commodity in Northwest Colorado — out to different organizations throughout Routt County. Until now, an ASL interpreter in Silverthorne has been the nearest such resource for STARS.

Rosenberg, the camp and custom groups manager, brings 33 years of camp experience to the table. As someone who is deaf, he knows firsthand the value camps can bring to people with disabilities.

“We saw Kyle’s application and there was no hesitation on our part,” said Susan Petersen, STARS interim director. “It was based on his skills, his experience, and just the quality of the way he presented himself.”

Rosenberg already has his sights set on making a more accessible Steamboat. Upon arriving at STARS, Rosenberg even changed the title of his new gig to camps and outreach manager to allow for more flexible boundaries and more opportunities.

“I am well-known for being very flexible with my boundaries in my role because I see everything as connected,” Rosenberg said. “I’ll come in and help where needed. What my role really is, well, I am a huge disabilities advocate and I’m not afraid to let people know that.”

Rosenberg runs camps such as Stars and Stripes, which is a military ski and snowboard camp for veterans, alongside helping organizations and running events and programs. He’s also working on establishing an ASL class that will run on a regular basis.

He’s keen on making the Steamboat experience for STARS clients the same as everyone else’s experience.

“Able people come here for vacation, they ski and do outdoor activities during the day and then go enjoy nightlife and the restaurants,” Rosenberg said. “I want our participants to do the exact same thing.”

STARS relied on the state Rural Auxiliary Services (RAS) program for months for its interpreting services before hiring Chamberlain as its ASL interpreter earlier this month.

With the closest RAS interpreters based in Silverthorne and Grand Junction, bringing in Chamberlain should benefit both STARS and the Yampa Valley as a whole, as not many ASL interpreters call Colorado home.

Rosenberg told STARS that he will need Chamberlain as an interpreter for 30 hours a week, and maybe less. This frees up Chamberlain for STARS to contract her services out to organizations.

For instance, the emergency management plan for Routt County states the county should provide reasonable accommodations for those with disabilities during an emergency, meaning it would have to have an interpreter on hand. Chamberlain could step up and be that interpreter for Routt County Emergency Management.

She can also be contracted out for events such as concerts and even to the school district if they are in need of an interpreter.

“Let’s say someone like Yampa Valley Pride needs an interpreter for an event, that’s something I can do for them,” Chamberlain said. “I’m looking forward to community outreach.”

With two new assets on their team, STARS is also gearing up for its Bike the Bowl All-Access Fest event on June 24, put on by Yampa Valley Bank and Snow Bowl Steamboat.

People are encouraged to grab their bikes and ride to Snow Bowl for music, games, food, prizes, a bike expo and an obstacle course. STARS says the event supports accessibility and full inclusion, and provides an opportunity to learn from the event’s partners — Yampa Valley Autism Program, True North, Horizons, Northwest Colorado Center for Independence and the Special Olympics — about services and programs in the Yampa Valley.

Buttons for entry to the event are $20 and can be bought by scanning the event’s flyer or by visiting the STARS website.