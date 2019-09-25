Stanko awarded for 30-plus years of service to Legion, VFW
Submitted by Win Dermody
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bob Grippa presents a special award to Jim Stanko for outstanding service to the Steamboat Springs American Legion and VFW posts. Stanko has been the adjutant and tireless worker on behalf of both posts for over 30 years. An award, which is given annually to the outstanding post member, will now be called the Jim Stanko Award.
