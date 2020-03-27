Standing too close: The Record for Thursday, March 26, 2020

Thursday, March 26, 2020

3:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

3:53 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 100 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

6:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a man yelling on the front lawn of the Historic Routt County Courthouse. He was gone by the time police arrived.

11:01 a.m. Police received a report of people standing too close together and violating the social distancing order along the Yama Valley Core Trail. The people were gone by the time officers arrived.

2:21 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man at a bus stop in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. Officers determine he was intoxicated but OK. They left him alone.

5:24 p.m. Police were called about the same drunken man still at the bus stop in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. He was still intoxicated but also still OK.

5:36 p.m. Police were called about a two-vehicle crash at Mount Werner Road and South Lincoln Avenue. One of the cars involved allegedly ran a stop sign and the other vehicle struck it. No one was injured.

8:06 p.m. Police received a fireworks complaint from the 800 block of Pamela Lane.

11:23 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident in the 700 block of Majestic Circle. The door to a vacant townhome had been left open. Officers did not find any evidence of criminal activity and secured the home.

Total incidents: 35

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had five cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.