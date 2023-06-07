STAND to hold LGBTQIA2S+ meeting
The Steamboat Team to combat Anti Semitism and Discrimination, or STAND, will host a meeting from 8-9 a.m. on Monday to discuss how to make Routt County more safe and inclusive to the LGBTQ community.
This will be STAND’s second convening, and the meeting will take place at the Bud Werner Memorial Library. Questions can be directed to STANDsteamboat@gmail.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.