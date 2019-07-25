STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Dust off your telescope, grab your favorite comfy chair and don’t forget the bug spray. Stagecoach State Park is having a Star Party.

On Saturday, July 27, the park, members of Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs’ own Sky Club and astronomy professor Paul McCudden will be treating visitors and campers alike to the beauty of the night sky.

“The summer sky is full of amazing sights — nebulae, galaxies, star clusters, planets and more,” McCudden said. “And I hope to not only teach people how to find their way around the night sky but to get them to appreciate the incredible science and beauty of the universe and its contents.”

Stagecoach hadn’t participated in an event like this for some time, so Park Ranger Steven Veauthn reached out to CMC to see if they could get it started.

“Essentially, here at the park, we want to cooperate with other groups and create tight knit bonds with the community,” Veauthn said. “These type of events allow us to do just that.”

Those who attend the event can expect to learn about constellations and the stars themselves, but McCudden also hopes he’ll be able to show everyone the moons of Jupiter, the rings of Saturn, the Milky Way, and even, the distant Andromeda galaxy. There will also be time before the sun sets for people to look at it, safely, through a telescope.

“We’ll have at least three telescopes available for anyone to look through, each trained on different objects that we’ll choose in the sky,” McCudden said. “And I’ll be giving guided night sky tours throughout the evening.”

The park advises everyone to bring what they’ll need for the evening such as a chair and bug spray. McCudden also recommends a flashlight with a red light or red plastic placed over the top and reminds everyone to check the weather for a clear sky.

If you go What: Star Party

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 27

Where: Yampa Amphitheater at Stagecoach State Park, 25500 Routt County Road

“If you have a pair of binoculars, bring them, but even without telescopes, you’ll see amazing things,” McCudden said.

The Sky Party starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Yampa Amphitheater near the Arrowhead Picnic Area at Stagecoach State Park, 25500 Routt County Road 14. The event is free; however, attendees without a yearly park pass will have to pay $8 to get into Stagecoach. And children, McCudden said, are welcome and encouraged to attend.

