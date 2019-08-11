Stagecoach State Park celebrating 30 years

Stagecoach State Park will celebrate it's 30th anniversary with weekend packed full of live music, crafts, outdoor skills clinics, food and more.

Courtesy David Rossow

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If your idea of a good birthday celebration includes a fat rainbow trout instead of a birthday cake, head to Stagecoach State Park this week to help ring in the park’s 30th anniversary.

The park, located south of Steamboat Springs and east of Oak Creek, will celebrate with a weekend packed full of live music, crafts, outdoor skills clinics, food and more.

“The idea is to get people out to the park to celebrate with us, because it’s an amazing recreational resource, and we feel like it’s of huge value to the community and the whole area,” said Park Manager Craig Preston.

Monday will be the 30th anniversary of the Stagecoach dam’s dedication on Aug. 12, 1989.

Stagecoach serves multiple purposes, operating as as a state park focused on water-based recreation, water storage operated by the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District and a hydro-electric power plant.

The area where the reservoir now sits was identified as a possible reservoir site by the Bureau of Reclamation long ago. Preston said plans at one point for the area included the reservoir, a golf course and ski area.

In the late 1970s, John Fetcher, then secretary for the Upper Yampa Conservancy District, resurrected the idea. By 1984, the reservoir was narrowly approved by voters within the water district. By 1989, it was under construction. The park began operating during the same year.

“The park is such a huge part of the South Routt community and Routt County in general,” Preston said.

If you go What: Anniversary activities at Stagecoach State Park

Where: Various locations within Stagecoach State Park, 25500 Routt County Road 14

Cost: All activities are free, but you’ll need a daily or annual parks pass to enter the park. Daily passes are $8. Friday, August 16

8 p.m. Full Moon Hike along the PLAT trail Saturday, August 17

9 a.m. Yoga On the Beach, at the park’s swim beach

10 a.m. Guided fishing at Keystone Cove

11 a.m. Historical Talk and Crafts at Arrowhead Group Picnic Area

Noon Introduction to Archery at Stagecoach Marina and swim beach. Includes a free hot dog lunch provided by Friends of Stagecoach

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free paddle boarding offered by Stagecoach Marina

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kids Craftapalooza, including origami and fish painting at the swim beach

6 to 10 p.m. Chili cook off and live music from John Fogerty Sunday, August 18

10 a.m. Fly fishing clinic at Haybro Cove

“We really feel like we’re a community park,” he added, mentioning that the park has been host to day camps for Oak Creek kids and training grounds for South Routt first responders. “Obviously, we get a ton of use from Front Range folks trying to get up in the mountains and away from those crowds, but our goal has been to focus on locals and how we can be a part of the community.”

Friends of Stagecoach State Park have played a huge role in organizing the event, and several local businesses have donated paddleboard rentals, food and beverages to help celebrate, Preston added.

“There should be something for everyone, and it’s going all day,” he said. “Everything is free once you’re in the park. You need either a day pass or an annual state parks pass, but once you’re here, all the activities are free. We want you to come out and celebrate our anniversary.”

