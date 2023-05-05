Stagecoach boat ramp opens with new rules
The boat ramp at Stagecoach State Park is open as of Friday, May 5, but with new rules for the 2023 season.
The state park will no longer allow any boats requiring an Aquatic Nuisance Species inspection to launch outside of inspection hours, according to the park.
Only those that are hand launched and 100% human powered may enter the water without an inspector on duty. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be changed later in the month.
The gates to the ramp will be locked when the inspector is not on duty.
The changes were made because many boaters were not following pre-inspection procedures and invasive Zebra Mussels were discovered for the first time in Colorado in 2022.
