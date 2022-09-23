Stage, ice rink will be ready for opening day at Steamboat Resort on Nov. 23
In just under two months, Steamboat Resort will host its opening day on Nov. 23 with several new features in the base area and on the mountain.
At the base, Skeeter’s Rink, a brand new ice rink and the centerpiece of Steamboat Square will be open to the public on Nov. 23, according to Maren Franciosi, communications manager for Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.
Also ready for opening day will be a new stage for festivals, concerts and other events.
Greenhorn Ranch, the new beginner’s area, will be completed by opening day, but “never-ever beginner” classes will not be held until the new gondola, Wild Blue, is in operation, Franciosi said.
Wild Blue will not start running its lower leg until mid-to-late December, though the official unveiling date has not yet been announced.
Similarly, Francisosi said The Range Food and Drink Hall in the base area does not have a specified opening date but will be completed in the middle of the winter season.
Either one or both of Christie Peak Express and the existing gondola will be running on opening day, but which one will depend on the snowfall by the end of November.
