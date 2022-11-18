SSWSC’s Turkey Jam marks the start of the winter season

The Turkey Jam is a free community rail jam at Howelsen Hill on Monday, Nov. 21. Helmets are required.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club/Courtesy

To kick off the winter season and celebrate the snowsports community, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is hosting Turkey Jam at Howelsen Hill on Monday, Nov. 21.

The Turkey Jam is a community rail jam event open to the public and completely free to join. Participants 15 years and under can ride from 11 a.m. to noon while those 16 and over will hop on from noon to 1:30 p.m.

This is Steamboat’s first major community ski and snowboard event of the winter season, and SSWSC snowboard coach Laura Ying is excited to get the season started.

“It’s creating stoke for the whole community to get ready for the season and get on snow a little bit before,” Ying said. “We’re all anticipating the opening of the resort, and everyone is really antsy and ready to get going so you can come get on some snow, play and have some fun.”

There will be features for all levels and age groups available, making it approachable to anyone looking for some early season fun.

“If you’re a beginner and you’ve never been on a feature, there will be stuff for you to try out there,” Ying said. “If you are pretty rowdy and you want to hop on something a little more advanced, we have that as well.”

Among the event’s many sponsors, How Ya Doin’ Pizza will provide concessions at noon. Other sponsors will also be there handing out prizes.

The only requirements to participate is to bring a helmet and proper gear. Participants will also be asked to sign waivers prior to going up the hill.

Ying says the SSWSC is hopeful to have four community rail jams this winter season, hosting one per month. The next jam is not yet scheduled.

“We serve a lot of kids in the community but there’s a lot of people who ski and snowboard and like doing it but are not part of the club,” Ying said. “This is a great way to come check us out and be a part of it.”

Mark your calendar for these upcoming SSWSC events:

Dec. 10: Ski Jumping/Nordic Combined Rocky Mountain Division Winter Start and U.S. Cup Opener

Dec. 14: Carl’s Cup Scholarship Series start

Dec. 19-22: Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic

