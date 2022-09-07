SSWSC’s new executive director emphasizes club’s unlimited potential

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club announced on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, Brian Krill will be taking over as the club’s new executive director on July 1, 2023.

In preparation for his new role as executive director of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Brian Krill intends to put a major focus on Steamboat’s youth development through sports and education.

Currently working as the head of Sugar Bowl Ski Team and Academy in Truckee, California, Krill has gathered years of experience in the space and hopes to create strong community relationships that ensure the town’s children are on the right path.

“One thing I’m looking forward to bringing to Steamboat is a very holistic view of what we do with the kids, especially in middle and high school,” Krill said. “Even though (the SSWSC doesn’t) run the school, deeper partnerships with the schools so that the whole educational package of athletics and academics are coordinated and the kids are getting all the various aspects of what they need physically, mentally and academically.”

Krill also wants to emphasize inclusion and ensure accessibility to all in and around town.

He explained that 20 years ago, the majority of people in ski clubs were second or third generation skiing families, but that trend appears to have adjusted since then.

“The demographics of ski towns are changing and I think that has been a discussion at any ski town over the last 10 or 20 years,” Krill said. “I see that as an opportunity and not something to bemoan. I want to make sure the club is staying ahead of and aware of and accommodating the changing dynamics of town and the changing demographics.”

These were some major selling points during the interview process to make Krill a top candidate for the position.

The search went on for about five months but the search committee and the SSWSC Board of Directors unanimously agreed on Krill, who will be taking on his third role as a ski club executive director.

“Brian exemplifies the qualities we instill in our athletes and will bring new perspectives and energy as we move the club forward,” said committee chair Steve Speer, per release. “His background in education, sales, nonprofits, ski racing and all competitive snowsports fulfills the qualities we were looking for when we started this search. Past employers all agreed that Brian is caring, thoughtful, visionary, strategic, and dedicated to working with athletes.”

Krill will join the staff full-time on July 1, after the school year concludes at Sugarbowl Academy. The SSWSC leadership team will help run the club until Krill’s arrival.

Sarah Floyd, the retiring executive director, has worked closely with the leadership team to create a smooth transition plan and ensure all athletes, families, staff, donors and community partners will be unaffected by the change.

Having lived in southwest Colorado and attended Colorado College and Regis University, Krill loves the state and was already well aware of Steamboat.

He has fallen in love with the community feeling around town and enjoys the unique advantage Steamboat has of having both the resort and Howelsen Hill. Krill sees that as a way to increase accessibility and continue to grow the SSWSC.

“There’s just so much to work with and it’s so much fun to have that,” Krill said. “Even in the summer, those [ski] jumps are used in the summer and the Fourth of July. I love having skiing be a central part of life and the community. Howelsen and the winter sports club really represent that.”

