SSWSC welcomes new executive director nearly a year after announcing his hiring

After arriving in town at the start of July, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s new executive director took a bike ride down the Yampa River Core Trail.

On his ride, Brian Krill counted eight recreational parks and saw people playing baseball, soccer and tennis. They were skating, swimming, fishing, tubing and more. That bike ride struck Krill and showed him early on what the Steamboat Springs community is all about.

“It is very clear that much of this community is devoted to youth and sport,” Krill said. “Everybody is out there actively doing all of those activities, and that is an ideal environment to have a ski club. We have 1,300 kids that do a lot of activities with us, and they have the support of the community to get to the highest level of their sport.”

Krill was announced as the incoming executive director on Sept. 1, but with duties as the executive director and head of school with Sugar Bowl Ski Team and Academy in California, he had to hold off from joining the Steamboat crew until now.

Despite moving to the new job, Krill said he had no problem putting his head down and doing his job for the past year. He said it took until now for the reality of it all to set in, and he has come to feel “incredibly comfortable in just a few days.”

One of Krill’s first experiences in town was carrying the club’s banner down Lincoln Avenue in the city’s Fourth of July parade. He said holding that banner meant a lot to him, and he saw it as the perfect transition from former Executive Director Sarah Floyd to himself.

“It was cool to hear them announce the club and recognize Sarah, which is what I will do every step of the way too,” Krill said. “She was amazing and dedicated 30 years to this organization so that is very humbling to be taking the reins from someone like that.”

Krill and Floyd have been working together for the last nine months and exchanging notes on how they would and should approach certain aspects of the club moving forward. He said speaking with her offered great insight into what the club is and what it wants to achieve.

Krill also said working at Sugar Bowl showed him how to be involved with his athletes and students year-round. He plans to implement a holistic approach with the young athletes in Steamboat and try not to separate them from their school and social lives with training and competition days.

“I think this club represents that in what it does, but I think I will help to continue and enhance that model,” Krill said.

Krill said he most looks forward to watching high level events at Howelsen Hill while supporting the younger U10 athletes who are just starting out their club experience. What makes the club so unique to Krill is how it supports every level of ability and competition.

In the past, Krill has been lightly involved with collegiate winter athletes, so he cannot wait for the club to host the NCAA collegiate championships this winter.

Krill has a full agenda of things he would like to do with the club, but he said change is not necessarily the goal. It is all about maintaining and enhancing what has already been built.

“My goal would be doing what this club has been doing for the last 100 years better,” Krill said. “That requires maybe some changes in how we do things, but I hope the community sees that as us doing everything we have done better.”