SSWSC to send 8 Alpine skiers to National Championships

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Adrian Beauregard won the giant slalom race on March 11, 2022, at Steamboat Resort, part of the Rocky/Central U16 Alpine Championships. Beauregard won the overall event again in 2023 and is one of eight SSWSC Alpine skiers to qualify for the U16 National Championships from April 2-6 in Mission Ridge, Washington.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Alpine team will send eight athletes to the U16 National Championships from April 2-6 in Mission Ridge, Washington.

Steamboat qualifiers include Logan Grosdidier, Abby Olson, Katherina Cosby, Hazel Fernley, Adrian Beauregard, Caspian Troan, Caman Beauregard and Owen Wither. They will compete in the national championships across several events including super G, giant slalom, slalom, parallel giant slalom and SkillsQuest.

Qualifications for the National Championships were based on results from the U16 Rocky/Central Junior Championships hosted from March 6-10 in Winter Park. During the competition, several SSWSC athletes produced top individual results, and as a club, SSWSC won podium positions in 24 out of 36 opportunities.

For the girls, Grosdidier earned first-place in the overall competition with Olson and Cosby taking second and fourth, respectively. The boys had Adrian Beauregard earn first-place honors, while Troan and Caman Beauregard won third and fifth overall.

