SSWSC snowboard team sends over 30 to USASA Nationals

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club snowboard team at Mavericks halfpipe on Steamboat Resort. Over 30 SSWSC snowboarders have qualified and will compete in the USASA National Championships at Copper Mountain from April 1 to 6, 2023.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club/Courtesy photo

Over 30 Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club snowboarders have qualified for the United States of America Snowboard Association National Championships that will take place Saturday, April 1 to Thursday, April 6 at Copper Mountain.

Qualifications for the event are based on results within the Rocky Mountain series this season, which is considered one of the most competitive snowboard series in the nation.

Athletes are allowed to qualify and compete in up to three events at the competition with SSWSC snowboarders covering eight disciplines in total. SSWSC alums Cody Winters, Myles Silverman and Cannon Diradour have also qualified and will compete.

SSWSC athletes will compete in the following events:

Boardercross: Christian Blight, Virginia Boyd, Tatum Lightner, Walker Overstake, Kellan Barella, Madden Matuga, Adam Lilly, Thomas Halberg, Andrew Clemmons, Cooper Malia, Bode Wellstone, Ava Lilly, Conner Peterson and Trevon Shoemaker.

Parallel Slalom: Walker Overstake, Mike Smith and Sam Carpenter.

Parallel Giant Slalom: Walker Overstake, Mike Smith and Sam Carpenter.

Giant Slalom: Burak Bikiroglu, Madden Matuga, Phineas Walters, Summit Lynch, Ellis Eavenson, Antonio Giannola, Isaac Weinberg, Andrew Clemmons and Cooper Malia.

Halfpipe: Kellan Barella, Ruby White, Jackson Helberg, Ellis Eavenson, Phineas Walters, Antonio Giannola, Reed Van Ness, Ava Lilly, Mason Boatner and Parson Cotter.

Slalom: Burak Bikiroglu, Madden Matuga, Beckett Patch, Ellis Eavenson, Luke Feyen, Benji Simbeye, Antonio Giannola, Jackson Helberg, Phineas Walters, Thomas Halberg, Andrew Clemmons, Isaac Weinberg and Cooper Malia.

Slopestyle: Kellan Barella, Madden Matuga, Brooklyn Einfeld, Summit Lynch, Jake Einfeld, Reed Van Ness and Ava Lilly.

Rail Jam: Parson Cotter, Reed Van Ness and Mason Boatner.

SSWSC’s Riley McNew, Sam Erland, Lincoln Drury, Tyson Trussel and Chase Demos will not make the trip to Copper but also qualified.

