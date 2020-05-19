SSWSC opens registration for summer programs, increases scholarships

Marissa Drobek makes her way through a dryland training course in 2018 outside the David DeHaven Strength Training Center in Steamboat Springs.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club has opened up registration for summer programs, although it’s not 100% clear what those programs will look like, right now. On Monday, registration began for the SSWSC summer camps and programs, which will only feature four athletes and a coach per session, at least based on the current health orders amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a little bit unclear yet as to what our numbers of athletes can be, depending on what the next level of restriction is,” said SSWSC Executive Director Sarah Floyd. “We’re optimistic since we’re not in contact sports so to speak, that we can provide programming for kids.

As some restrictions are lifted and amended, the SSWSC will alter what the programs look like. For now, there are fewer open slots for each session and when groups are allowed to be larger, names will be pulled from the waitlist.

Unlike winter sports which all took place at Howelsen or Steamboat Resort, the SSWSC summer programs are spread out over town and are mostly outside, so even if every program was happening at a similar time, no one would be in a crowded area.

“Summer activities, compared to winter, are really quite dispersed already,” said SSWSC Athletic Director Dave Stewart. “But within those locations, we’re breaking up what would be one session into multiple sessions in order to facilitate smaller groups.”

Summer 2020 programs include Alpine, cross country, freeskiing, moguls, Nordic combined and ski jumping, snowboarding and skateboarding, cycling, and strength and conditioning. Sessions are scheduled to begin in early June, but are subject to change since the club is strictly adhering to local and state health orders.

“We’re going off of the current safer-at-home order in terms of training groups up to four with masks and physical distancing of 6 or more feet,” said Stewart. “That’s all we really know at this time.”

SSWSC wins Club of the Year For the fourth consecutive year, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club was named the Nordic Combined and Ski Jumping Club of the Year by U.S. Ski & Snowboard. This is the sixth time the SSWSC has earned the award.

The club has increased its scholarships by 500% for the summer thanks to generous contributions from partners and donors, committing $250,000 to the Membership Support Scholarship Fund to support athletes that need financial aid to participate in programs.

“With all that’s going on in the community and economically, as important as it is to get our kids back with their teammates and their coaches in healthy and safe conditions, we recognize that this is something that might be challenging for some families to be able to afford,” Floyd said. “So, we have really approached some of our significant donors and built up our scholarship fund.”

As part of the registration process, there are five questions regarding financial need including take-home monthly pay in February 2020 and how that compares to May 2019. The answers will remain confidential.

In a town as active as Steamboat and with the club having a long, rich history, Floyd said it’s important to get their athletes back on familiar territory with their peers and coaches after months of such substantial change and stress.

“As long as we can provide them in a healthy environment, we believe it’s very important for kids to get back into their activities, outdoors with some structure in their lives. The kids’ lives have changed dramatically with school and no sports,” said Floyd. “We want to be able to get them out on bikes and out running, doing outdoor activities. We will have to make modifications to ensure their health and safety, but it’s what they do. It’s important.”

