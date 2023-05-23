SSWSC hosts annual bike swap on Saturday

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is hosting its annual community bike swap from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Howelsen Hill.

Anyone is welcome to sell their bike or bike-related gear, and attendees also are encouraged to shop or swap for their gear.

Consignment drop-off is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, and pick-up will be between noon and 12:15 p.m.

For sellers, there will be a $5 sale fee per item or a $20 charge for a 10-by-10-foot space plus 25% commission up to $175 per item, which will benefit SSWSC athletes.

Admission to shop at the bike swap is completely free.