SSWSC hosts annual bike swap on Saturday
The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is hosting its annual community bike swap from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Howelsen Hill.
Anyone is welcome to sell their bike or bike-related gear, and attendees also are encouraged to shop or swap for their gear.
Consignment drop-off is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, and pick-up will be between noon and 12:15 p.m.
For sellers, there will be a $5 sale fee per item or a $20 charge for a 10-by-10-foot space plus 25% commission up to $175 per item, which will benefit SSWSC athletes.
Admission to shop at the bike swap is completely free.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.