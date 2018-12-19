SSWSC cross-country skiers put together strong finishes in Frisco
December 19, 2018
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club sent 35 cross-country ski athletes to compete at the Junior Nationals Qualifiers in Frisco hosted by the Summit Nordic Ski Club on Saturday, Dec. 15, and Sunday, Dec. 16.
In Saturday's classic sprint ski race, three athletes came away with top honors. On the men's side, Noel Keeffe, U20, and Wally Magill, U16, claimed first-place finishes. Waverly Gebhardt, U18, finished on top for the ladies.
Sunday's skate ski race had 3- and 5-kilometer options. Gebhart not only won the U18 female division of the 5K race but also notched the best women's time on the course, leaving collegiate racers behind. Magill added another first-place performance in the men's U16 race, winning the race by 54 seconds.
Keeffe finished third in the U20/senior race behind two University of Colorado skiers.
Other top weekend finishers included Sumner Cotton, U16, and Nikita Andre, U12, who placed second on both days, and Rae Olexa, who raced to first in the U10 female division.
Results
Saturday, classic sprint
Girls
Sadie Cotton, U20, third
Waverly Gebhardt, U18, first
Sidney Barbier, U16, seventh
Ellery Hodges, U16, eighth
Grace Zanni, U16, 10th
Charley Lodwick, U14, fifth
Nikita Andre, U12, second
Rae Olexa, U10, second
Boys
Noel Keeffe, U20, first
Jimmy Colfer, U20, fourth
Kieran Hahn, U18, eighth
Wally Magill, U16, first
Sumner Cotton, U16, second
Grey Barbier, U14, fourth
Thomas Cooper, U14, fifth
Tristan Thrasher, U12, 10th
Sunday, skate race
Girls
Waverly Gebhardt, U18, first
Sidney Barbier, U16, fifth
Ellery Hodges, U16, seventh
Shea Rossi, U12, eighth
Tig Loomis, U12, 10th
Nikita Andre, U12, second
Rae Olexa, U10, first
Boys
Noel Keeffe, U20, third
Jimmy Colfer, U20, fifth
Sven Tate, U20, seventh
Wally Magill, U16, first
Sumner Cotton, U16, second
Griff Rillos, U16, sixth
Tristan Thrasher, U12, fifth
