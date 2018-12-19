SSWSC cross-country skiers put together strong finishes in Frisco

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club sent 35 cross-country ski athletes to compete at the Junior Nationals Qualifiers in Frisco hosted by the Summit Nordic Ski Club on Saturday, Dec. 15, and Sunday, Dec. 16.

In Saturday's classic sprint ski race, three athletes came away with top honors. On the men's side, Noel Keeffe, U20, and Wally Magill, U16, claimed first-place finishes. Waverly Gebhardt, U18, finished on top for the ladies.

Sunday's skate ski race had 3- and 5-kilometer options. Gebhart not only won the U18 female division of the 5K race but also notched the best women's time on the course, leaving collegiate racers behind. Magill added another first-place performance in the men's U16 race, winning the race by 54 seconds.

Keeffe finished third in the U20/senior race behind two University of Colorado skiers.

Other top weekend finishers included Sumner Cotton, U16, and Nikita Andre, U12, who placed second on both days, and Rae Olexa, who raced to first in the U10 female division.

Results

Saturday, classic sprint

Girls

Sadie Cotton, U20, third

Waverly Gebhardt, U18, first

Sidney Barbier, U16, seventh

Ellery Hodges, U16, eighth

Grace Zanni, U16, 10th

Charley Lodwick, U14, fifth

Nikita Andre, U12, second

Rae Olexa, U10, second

Boys

Noel Keeffe, U20, first

Jimmy Colfer, U20, fourth

Kieran Hahn, U18, eighth

Wally Magill, U16, first

Sumner Cotton, U16, second

Grey Barbier, U14, fourth

Thomas Cooper, U14, fifth

Tristan Thrasher, U12, 10th

Sunday, skate race

Girls

Waverly Gebhardt, U18, first

Sidney Barbier, U16, fifth

Ellery Hodges, U16, seventh

Shea Rossi, U12, eighth

Tig Loomis, U12, 10th

Nikita Andre, U12, second

Rae Olexa, U10, first

Boys

Noel Keeffe, U20, third

Jimmy Colfer, U20, fifth

Sven Tate, U20, seventh

Wally Magill, U16, first

Sumner Cotton, U16, second

Griff Rillos, U16, sixth

Tristan Thrasher, U12, fifth

To reach Leah Vann, call 970-871-4253, email lvann@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @LVann_Sports.