SSWSC cross country skier wins gold in relay at U18 Nordic Nation’s Cup
Representing the United States, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Grey Barbier won the 3×5 cross country ski team relay event at the U18 Nordic Nation’s Cup in Jyvaskyla, Finland, on Sunday, Feb. 19.
The U18 Nordic Nation’s Cup includes the top U18 athletes from Finland, Estonia, Norway, Sweden and the United States.
This is the first time the United States has won the event, which features three athletes, each racing 5-kilometers for a total of 15-kilometers.
Barbier and his teammates, Finegan Bailey and Tabor Greenberg were selected to compete with the team based on their results from the U.S. Cross Country Skiing National Championships in Houghton, Michigan, at the start of the new year.
Only the top six U18 cross country athletes from the U.S. qualify for this event, the top three of each gender.
As a first-year U18, Barbier is in the youngest age group able to qualify for the event. On top of his gold medal in the 3×5, Barbier took 14th in the 1.4 kilometer sprint race on Friday, Feb. 17, and 16th in the 10-kilometer skate race on Saturday, Feb. 18.
