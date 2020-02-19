SSWSC briefs: freestyle snowboards put up best performances of year

Chase High competes in a race at Soldiers Hollow, Utah on the weekend of Feb. 14-15.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club freestyle snowboard team had its best competition of the year at Winter Park on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Four athletes won their age groups at the slopestyle competition, but everyone left with something to be proud of.

“They are overall the best results we’ve had at a slopestyle comp this year, but the success of the weekend went so much further than these results,” said coach Maddy Schaffrick via email. “Every athlete accomplished personal feats that exemplified not only how hard they’ve all been working but also how passionate they all are for snowboarding.”

Johnny Duty took first in the open class men competition, putting down a run that Schaffrick still has “trouble wrapping her head around.” For those who know trick lingo, he did the following tricks on the rails at the top of his run: a backside lip on a down rail; a 50-50 with a frontside 360 off of a flat bar; and a front-board disaster to switch on an A-frame. On the jumps he landed a switch-back rodeo, a backside 360 and a frontside underflip.

Jackie Clemente won the 14-15 boys category, landing his first double backflip of the season. At the 10-11 boys level, Reed Van Ness was the victor. He landed a frontside 360 for the first time in competition to pick up his second slopestyle event of the year.

Aimee Wild won the 8-9 girls competition, going “bigger than all the boys her age,” according to Schaffrick.

Among 14-15 boys, Jesse Hamric collected second. His run featured a backside 1080 and he attempted his first-ever backside 1260.

In his first contest back since breaking his collarbone in January, Aaron Wild took third in the 10-11 boys category. He picked up the podium finish with limited tricks.

Wrapping up the Steamboat competitors was Braden Duty, who finished 11th among 12-13 boys. He landed his cork, backside 720 off of the biggest jump he’s ever attempted it on.

33 cross country skiers compete at largest race of the year

There were 160 starters in the men’s 10K freestyle race at Soldiers Hollow, Utah, on Saturday, Feb. 14, and Chase High was the top finisher among Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes, taking 39th overall and fifth among U20 athletes.

In the women’s race, with 223 starters, Ellory Kearns placed 40th overall and fifth in the U20 category. Grace Zanni was two seconds behind her in 42nd place and third among U16 skiers.

In the boys 5K race, Griff Rillos earned second. In the girls U14 race, Nikita Andre just missed the podium with a fourth-place finish. Shea Sias took fourth in the U12 girls race, while Henry Magill earned 11th in the U14 boys field. Tristan Thrasher was the victor in the U12 boys race, while Jett Brosterhous finished fourth at the U10 level.

The next day, athletes competed in mass-start classic races. Among the older competitors, Barbier had the best finish, earning 38th overall and ninth in the U18 field. Wally Magill took 39th overall and fifth for U18 men.

Heidi Andre took 22nd in the U16 race, while Rillos earned second among U16 boys. Nikita Andre finished 10th in the girls U14 race, while Henry Magill and Campbell McLaren placed 17th and 19th, respectively, in the boys U14 race. Thrasher almost won again, but was beat at the line, taking second in the U12 race. Tig Loomis and Sias took fourth and sixth in the U12 girls race, while Brosterhous earned second in the boys U10 race.

Steamboat ski jumpers podium in Vermont

Steamboat Springs ski jumper Canden Wilkinson had a dominant weekend while jumping at Harris Hill in Brattleboro, Vermont. On Saturday, he won the U.S. Cup men’s contest with a total of 269. He recorded the longest jump of the day at 102 meters.

Teammate Niklas Malacinski finished second with a 251, while Gunnar Gilbertson earned a 180, good for sixth place and Max Nye took 18th.

As for the women, Tess Arnone and Alexa Brabec finished fifth and sixth, respectively, earning totals of 136 and 125.

Sunday’s results shook out similarly, as Wilkinson and Malacinski won the day, Gilbertson earned 11th and Nye took 16th. Brabec and Arnone finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

In the Nordic combined competitions, Brabec had the best jump and finished the race in 15 minutes, 32 seconds, while Arnone was 15 seconds behind her.

Malacinski was the boys winner, using the best jump to start and finish the race first. Gilbertson had the fifth-best jump but ended the race in sixth, while Nye ended the day in 10th.

Harris Hill Ski Jump

Saturday, Feb. 15.

US Cup women: 1. Adeline Swanson, St. Paul, 199.5 5. Tess Arnone, SSWSC, 136. 6. Alexa Brabec, SSWSC, 125.

US Cup men: 1. Canden Wilkinson, SSWSC, 269. 2. Niklas Malacinski, SSWSC, 251. 6. Gunnar Gilbertson, SSWSC, 180. 18. Max Nye, SSWSC, 78.5.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Junior women: 1. Adeline Swanson, St. Paul, 203. 6. Alexa Brabec, SSWSC, 128. 7. Tess Arnone, SSWSC. 100.

Junior men: 1. Canden Wilkinson, SSWSC, 248.5. 2. Niklas Malacinski, SSWSC, 236.5. 3. Aidan Ripp, Cloquet, 198. 11. Gunnar Gilbertson, SSWSC, 142.5. 16. Max Nye, SSWSC, 83.

Nordic combined

US Cup men: 1. Niklas Malacinski, SSWSC, 25:33. 2. Evan Nichols, Ford Sayre, 25:34. 6. Gunnar Gilbertson, SSWSC, 29:07. 10. Max Nye, SSWSC, 34:04.

US Cup women: 1. Alexa Brabec, SSWSC, 15:32. 2. Tess Arnone, SSWSC, 15:47.

Feb. 14-15

Soldier Hollow, Utah

Men’s free 10k: 1. Sigurd Roenning, University of Alaska, 20:23.3. 38. Chase High, SSWSC, U20, 22:59.9. 48. Wally Magill, SSWSC, U18, 23:38.1. 51. Cooper Jones, SSWSC, U20, 23:42.6.

Women’s free 5k: 1. Eveliina Piippo, University of Denver, 12:51.6. 40. Ellory Kearns, SSWSC, U20, 15:10.7. 42. Grace Zanni, SSWSC, U16, 15:12.5. 64. Sidney Barbier, SSWSC, U18, 15:38.6. 77. Karina Romanova, SSWSC, U18, 15:52.9. 84. Heidi Andre, SSWSC, U16, 16:01. 124. Charley Lodwick, SSWSC, U16, 16:48.5. 142. Tinsley Wilkinson, SSWSC, U16, 17:15.6. 174, Suzy Magill, SSWSC, U16, 18:03.8. 204. Wren Capra, SSWSC, U16, 19:53.5.

Women’s classic: 1. Guro Jordheim, U of Utah, 27:15.9. 38. Sidney Barbier, SSWSC, U18, 30:53.6. 52. Ellory Kearns, SSWSC, U20, 31:36.5. 64. Karina Romanova, SSWSC, U18, 33:04.6.

Men’s classic: 1. Maximilian Bie, U of Utah, 23:27.7. 39. Wally Magill, SSWSC, U18, 26:04.2. 42. Chase High, SSWSC, 26:18. 62. Cooper Jones, SSWSC, U20, 27:25.3.

