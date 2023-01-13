SSWSC athletes off to a strong start in 2023

Thanks to her incredible results all season, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Tatum Grosdidier earned a spot on the 2023 U.S. Alpine Junior World Ski Championship Team.

Tania Coffey/Courtesy photo

Starting the new year right, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes have been busy competing across the U.S. and Europe while collecting medals, awards and other accolades.

SSWSC athlete Tatum Grosdidier has shown strong performances all season long, most recently taking second in the NorAm super-G races in Burke Mountain, Vermont. Her results this year have granted her a spot on the 2023 U.S. Alpine Junior World Ski Championship Team.

Along with 17 others, Grosdidier will represent the United States at the FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championships in St. Anton, Austria, from Thursday, Jan. 19-25.

In cross country skiing, SSWSC sent athletes to Houghton, Michigan, to compete in the U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships from Jan. 2-7. Beyond being the national championships, strong performances can grant athletes spots on championship teams.

Steamboat’s Grey Barbier was the second-ranked U18 skier after the national championships, earning him a place on the U18 National Team. Barbier will compete with the U18 team in the Scandinavian Cup Championships in February.

With a solid showing in the national championships, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic skier Trey Jones has earned a spot as the alternate for the World Junior Championships in late February. He will take over for any sick or injured U.S. athletes.

Michelle Jones/Courtesy photo

The third annual Heckert Memorial Junior National Qualifier was held in Park City last weekend as well, where 36 Nordic combined and ski jumping athletes from Steamboat competed.

It was an impressive showing from local athletes, who amassed eight gold medals in ski jumping and six golds in Nordic combined competitions. The range of winners went from U20 athletes such as ski jumper Jason Colby to U10 athletes like George Maul in Nordic combined.

The next ski jumping and Nordic combined national qualifier will be at Howelsen Hill on Feb. 3-4.

In freestyle skiing, 12 SSWSC athletes competed in the U.S. Freestyle Selection at Winter Park from Jan. 9-12.

Steamboat’s Peyton Billeisen dominated the week, including a performance on the final day launching him into second place and securing him a start in the Deer Valley World Cup in February.

Steamboat ski racer Noelle Roth received an invite to the Women’s National Development Group European competition project from Jan. 9-27 for her excellent start to the winter season.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Noelle Roth has dominated all season long including a third-place finish at the Colorado Cup on Jan. 7. Because of her success, Roth received an invite to the Women’s National Development Group European competition project from Jan. 9 to 27.

Tania Coffey/Courtesy photo

Roth landed the invite from strong showings at the NorAm races in Copper Mountain, Steamboat’s Holiday Classic and most recently at the Colorado Cup in Copper Mountain, where she finished third overall on Jan. 7.

Five Steamboat athletes were fortunate enough to partake in the U16 National Performance Series Project in Burke Mountain over the week and finished up on Friday, Jan. 13.

Invitations were based on results at U16 Nationals and U14/U16 Rocky Central Junior Championships last spring. Taking home six total podiums, all five SSWSC athletes qualified to continue with the series and compete in Europe. Logan Grosdidier, Abby Olson and Adrian Beauregard qualified for the OPA Cup in Berchtesgaden, Germany. Katharina Cosby and Caman Beauregard qualified to compete in Pokal Loka in Slovenia.

