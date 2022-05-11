SSWSC athletes nominated to U.S. Ski and Snowboard national teams

Jaelin Kauf skis in the finals of the women's freestyle skiing moguls competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Bokwang Phoenix Park, South Korea. The former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier was nominated to the 2022-23 team alongside former SSWSC skier Olivia Giaccio.

Joel Reichenberger/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club moguls skiers and Olympians Olivia Giaccio and Jaelin Kauf were nominated to the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team.

Finn O’Connell, a former SSWSC Nordic skier, was nominated to the U.S. Cross Country B Team. He is now skiing for the Bridger Ski Foundation.

Jett Seymour, a Steamboat native and former University of Denver skier, was once again nominated to the U.S. Alpine B Team.

Cooper Puckett, another Steamboat native and SSWSC skier, was nominated to the C Team, as did Jay Poulter, who hails from Vermont but skied for the SSWSC.

For all nominations, visit USSkiAndSnowboard.org .

