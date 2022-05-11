SSWSC athletes nominated to U.S. Ski and Snowboard national teams
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club moguls skiers and Olympians Olivia Giaccio and Jaelin Kauf were nominated to the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team.
Finn O’Connell, a former SSWSC Nordic skier, was nominated to the U.S. Cross Country B Team. He is now skiing for the Bridger Ski Foundation.
Jett Seymour, a Steamboat native and former University of Denver skier, was once again nominated to the U.S. Alpine B Team.
Cooper Puckett, another Steamboat native and SSWSC skier, was nominated to the C Team, as did Jay Poulter, who hails from Vermont but skied for the SSWSC.
For all nominations, visit USSkiAndSnowboard.org.
